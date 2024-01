SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A water outage has been reported Wednesday morning in Simpsonville.

Greenville Water stated at 8 a.m. that the water would be off in the area between four to 12 hours for a leak repair.

(Source: Greenville Water)

Approximately 40 customers will be affected by this incident according to the company.

The company asked for commuters to be cautious in the area while driving as crews are on site working to restore service.