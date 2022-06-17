SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Temperatures are hot and continue to rise during the summer and when it comes to staying hydrated, you might want to put down that sports drink.

Doctors said the main problem is the amount of sugar in sports drinks.

According to experts, sugar can be okay in some cases, like working out or exercising, but when you are not doing these activities then water is the way to go.

We all know a lot of sugar is not great for you but experts tell us it actually does the opposite of hydration.

Dr. Steve Shelton with PRISMA Health said the sugars in exercise drinks do dehydrate you when the body does not need those nutrients.

He tells us sports drinks aren’t all that bad, though.

Electrolytes have their benefits when you’re outside in the heat but when it comes down to it, your body still needs that H2O.

Dr. Shelton said, “I recommend you alternate that with water if you’re going to use that.”

Or, he said, “pick a sports drink that’s lower in sugar.”

Doctors also recommend not getting sports drinks and energy drinks confused because in extreme heat you should always stay away from caffeine.