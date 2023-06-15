ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Waynesville man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison followed by three years of parole for possession of illegal machine guns.

The US District Attorney’s Office, ATF and Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday Jacob Ryan McClure, 25, was given a 33 month prison sentence on Thursday for a guilty plea on two counts of possession of machine guns.

According to court documents McClure was stopped in Haywood County in July 2022 for a traffic stop. During the stop, sheriff’s deputies found 97 illegal “Glock switches,” which are used to convert firearms in to machine guns.

They also found four privately manufactured firearms commonly referred to as “ghost guns” which had been converted into machine guns with similar illegal switches, a Glock firearm which had been similarly modified, an unregistered 9mm rifle, 10 firearm silencers and $3,000 in cash.

According to Thursday’s announcement McClure was arrested in Tennessee after law enforcement seized from McClure’s vehicle and rental cabin several firearms, including converted machineguns, an unregistered silencer, narcotics, and over $10,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Tennessee brought federal charges against McClure, which were later transferred to the U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina.