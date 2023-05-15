WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Two Spartanburg deputies were honored on Monday at a memorial for fallen law enforcement.

This week is National Police Week, a time to honor and remember peace officers who died in the line of duty and their loved ones.

At a memorial service held at the National Mall on Monday, two Upstate deputies – Austin Aldridge, who was shot and killed in 2022 while approaching a home after a domestic complaint and Petey Berry, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 – were recognized.

Their names have been inscribed on a monument to fallen officers at the National Mall, located in Washington, D.C.

“To be able to pay respect to the fallen officers across the united states was a great honor,” said Capt. Gregg Satterfield with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

To honor Aldridge, members of his team took the door off of his patrol car and signed it. The door was carried to the memorial this year and laid against the national monument.

“We got it cleaned up real good, we got Austin’s name at the very top and we were all able to sign that,” said Satterfield. “Neither Austin nor Petey will be forgotten. If we can leave memorabilia back or always mention their names we will never forget them.”