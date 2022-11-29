CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A weapon was brought to a Cherokee County elementary school Tuesday morning.
According to the Cherokee County School District, officials were made aware of a weapon brought to the campus of BD Lee Elementary School.
District officials said in a statement sent to parents that the weapon was confiscated and an investigation is ongoing.
The district did not say what kind of weapon was brought or whether anyone was charged.
“Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students,” the statement continued. “We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise. Please know that all students, faculty and staff are safe and as always safety is our number one priority.”Cherokee County School District officials