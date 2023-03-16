INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A safety check uncovered two weapons at Chapman High school.

According to Spartanburg District One a School Resource Officer was patrolling the high school parking lot Thursday morning and discovered a weapon in two student vehicles.

A spokesperson for the district did not say what kind of weapons were found.

The district said the students who brought the weapons to school will face disciplinary action as well as criminal charges.

In an separate, unrelated incident, reports were made to Champan High School administrators that a student made inappropriate comments on social media on Wednesday. School officials notified law enforcement.

Spartanburg District One officials said there was no immediate threat to the school and student who made the comments will also face disciplinary action.

Out of an abundance of caution, there was additional law enforcement at Chapman High School. on Thursday.

“We commend our students for providing us with information that enables us to investigate immediately to ensure the safety of our school community. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Jada Tessnier, spokesperson for Spartanburg District One, in a statement.