Weather and COVID causing some delays for first responders

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – With the weather and COVID-19, some first responders say it could take longer to get to you.

Officials with the Boiling Springs Fire Department said weather is delaying response times by at least 5 minutes. On top of several people being out with COVID.

“I’ve been here for 5 days, going on day 5,” said Trevor Owens.

Owens, a firefighter with the Boiling Springs Fire Department, said he’s been working multiple days to try and answer all the calls.

“We’ve upped our manpower and our staffing, so that we can try to put more people on scene, since we’re a little delayed,” he said.

He said the main roads are pretty much cleared, but the back roads are the problem

“A lot of these secondary roads, back roads and stuff like that, they’re still nothing but ice,” said Owens.

Emergency services has also been hit with COVID affecting staffing shortages.

“COVID has been very difficult to deal with and work within the EMS industry as a whole,” said Eric Harold, Union County EMS Director.

Harold said they average around 9 and a half minutes per call. But responses can be delayed, especially when bad weather is in the mix.

“Well, you can always expect delays with the weather, if there’s bad weather. We have to remind the public and our employees, we can’t help you if we can’t get there,” said Harold.

Jamie Caggiano, Fire Chief for the Gaffney Fire Department, said they’ve been over-staffing to try and cut down on delays.

“We’ve got the issue with the weather we just had this past weekend, and so, trying to get staff here to be able to go to work,” said Caggiano. “Then also, we’ve still got the COVID situation with staff members having to be out.”

He says they have at least 5 people out due to COVID. Caggiano says they’re having to drop their speed from 50-60 MPH to 30-35. Normally, they can respond to a call within 4 minutes.

“We might have added another 30 seconds, to probably a minute time frame in response. On some of our outlying areas, where we’re right on the outskirts trying to respond, we might have added a minute or two,” said Caggiano.

All the agencies say that even while they’re battling COVID and bad weather, they will leave no call unanswered. Owens said they’re preparing for potential bad weather again this weekend.

