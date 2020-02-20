1  of  30
Weather conditions could lead to more potholes, SCDOT says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation said recent and upcoming weather conditions could lead to more potholes cropping up on roads across the Upstate.

“We get some rain — a lot of moisture under the roadway — and then cold weather comes and it freezes that water under the roadway,” SCDOT Communications Director Pete Poore said. “So, it tries to break its way through the pavement.”

Cracks in the pavement will form, he said, and heavy cars and trucks driving over cracks will lead to potholes.

Driving through potholes can be a costly mistake. Automotive specialists at Precision Tune Auto Care told 7 News damages caused by potholes can be in the hundreds — even thousands — of dollars.

“The most common damage is to the tires and the rims,” automotive specialist Frank Reynolds said. “Especially on some of the newer cars with an alloy rim, it can actually crack the rim.”

Reynolds said potholes can also damage suspension and driving components, which can be costlier than tires and rims.

If you’ve driven through a pothole, you may be eligible for compensation from SCDOT. You can file a claim and learn more information by clicking here. You have one year after the accident occurs to file a claim.

SCDOT also encourages drivers to report any potholes to them. You can do that one of three ways when you notice a pothole.

First, you can call your county’s SCDOT maintenance office. You can find office locations and contact information here.

Second, you can submit a form online by clicking here.

Finally, you can call the SCDOT toll-free customer support hotline at 855-467-2368.

