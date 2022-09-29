SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Miracle Hill Ministries has opened several of its shelters in the Upstate to help homeless residents stay warm and safe during Tropical Storm Ian.

Three shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Guests will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets, according to a press release from the organization.

The shelters will offer the following services:

The Greenville Rescue Mission (Men)
  • 575 W Washington St. Greenville, SC 29601
    • Shepherd’s Gate (Women)
  • 11 Regency Hill Drive. Greenville, SC 29607
    • The Spartanburg Rescue Mission (Men/Women)
  • 189 N. Forest Street. Spartanburg, SC 29301