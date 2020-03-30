Weekend construction work to close streets in downtown Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Portions of East Poinsett Street and North Main Street will be closed in downtown Greer this weekend.

Construction crews will be working around the clock to install new crosswalks as part of the CenterG Project.

Work will begin at 5:00pm Friday and the roads are expected to reopen by 6:00am Monday.

Drivers headed north on South Main Street will only be able to make a left turn on to West Poinsett Street. Drivers headed east on West Poinsett will only be able to turn right on to South Main Street.

East Poinsett Street from Main Street to Line Street will be closed for the weekend. Jason Street is already closed due to hotel and parking deck construction.