1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Weekend construction work to close streets in downtown Greer

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: City of Greer)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Portions of East Poinsett Street and North Main Street will be closed in downtown Greer this weekend.

Construction crews will be working around the clock to install new crosswalks as part of the CenterG Project.

Work will begin at 5:00pm Friday and the roads are expected to reopen by 6:00am Monday.

Drivers headed north on South Main Street will only be able to make a left turn on to West Poinsett Street. Drivers headed east on West Poinsett will only be able to turn right on to South Main Street.

East Poinsett Street from Main Street to Line Street will be closed for the weekend. Jason Street is already closed due to hotel and parking deck construction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories