Wellford man charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with kidnapping his child and domestic violence, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Jose Pablo Galvez, of Wellford, was arrested and charged with kidnapping his child, among other charges, on Saturday, March 20.

Deputies responded to 9136 Fairforest Rd. in Spartanburg around 8;15 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a parental kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving a pistol. Galvez had already left the scene with the child when deputies arrived.

Shortly afterwards, deputies tracked down Galvez’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma, turning on I-85 and arrested him without incident, the report states. The child was in a car seat and uninjured.

Deputies said Galvez later provided a written confession.

The following warrants were obtained by the sheriff’s office:

Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature

Kidnapping

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

2 counts of ‘Pointing and Presenting a Firearm’

Unlawful Carry of a Pistol

A magistrate set Galvez’s bond at $28,000 for the weapons charges on Sunday. His bond for the other charges was deferred to a circuit court judge.