WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – For 6 years the Wellford Police Department said they’ve been asking the Department of Transportation to put a light up at an intersection where Highway 129 and Bobo and Carver Road meet.

“We’ve had countless accidents there, and most of the time when there’s an accident there it’s very bad,” said Chief David Green, Wellford Police Chief.

Wellford residents tell us commuting to work and school has consisted of taking unnecessary chances when trying to cross this same intersection every day for years.

“I have seen an accident there where a car didn’t even stop and it hit another truck and the car flipped over and it threw a young man out of the vehicle,” said Angela Thompson, a lifelong Wellford resident.

Between Highway 129’s high speed, to the way the sun rises in the morning, police said the intersection is unpredictable.

Wellford Police Chief David Green said the intersection turned deadly years ago when two elderly women were killed in a crash at this intersection, and he hopes history doesn’t repeat itself.

“We have a lot of buses that cross there, parents that cross there, and our biggest complaint that we get from parents is in the morning when they’re trying to cross with their kids to school, they’re taking unnecessary chances with their kids to cross,” said Chief Green.

On Thursday another dangerous accident took place, this time involving 5 cars with entrapment, and Chief Green is now asking for the community’s help.

“Yesterday a lot of people were posting that they saw the wreck and they were backed up in traffic so we took that opportunity to let people know we’ve been asking for something to be done here as well, maybe all of us reaching out together to SCDOT or representatives of the county, we can get something at the intersection quicker and it’ll be more safe,” said Chief Green.

Wellford Police said DOT has offered to lower the speed limit on the highway, but Chief Green said it is not enough. Changing the speed limit doesn’t mean drivers will listen, said Chief Green, and he knows installing a traffic light is a solution.

“I think a light there would make it safer because people don’t stop there sometimes,” said Thomspon. “They just keep going through the intersection and don’t even stop so yeah I think it would be safer if there were a light there.”

7NEWS reached out to SCDOT about the intersection and has not heard back yet.