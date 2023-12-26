WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A small Upstate police department wants to make a big difference in the community they serve one of the ways is delivering food to four “Blessing Boxes” while on patrol.

Before officers at the Wellford Police Department suit up for their shift, they take boxes of food with them.

“Any type of canned food, noodles, anything that is low effort to cook,” David Green, Chief of Wellford Police Department said.

Those items are then transported to dropoff sites known as “Blessing Boxes.”

“Blessing Boxes are boxes around the area that people are able to place food and hygienic items in for people in need,” Green said. “The boxes were started about four to five years ago from a previous council member.”

Since then, the police department took over the responsibility of stocking them.

“Churches come and go, businesses come and go, people are able to give sometimes and sometimes they are not, the one consistent thing in our community is our police department,” Green said. “We were out Christmas Eve and filled every box up and today we will go back out and check them.”

With the help of the community, officers have been able to make consistent deliveries.

“This year we have been very fortunate with a lot of donations from businesses and members of the community. Any time we start to run low, we’ll make a Facebook post or put it out on social media that we need donations, and up to this point the public and businesses have been very forthcoming with donations.”

Officers say more residents are relying on these donations.

“Our community has a great need when it comes to providing groceries in the economy, as prices go up, the need for food are greater. So in our community we want to make sure that everyone has a meal,” Green said. “With that, as we patrol to keep watch over these boxes and keep them filled.”

Officers added that they come to fill these boxes everyday until their supplies run out.

Because of a recent donation, the Wellford PD said have enough items to keep the boxes filled through the first of the year. If you would like to donate to the Welford PD’s Blessing Boxes you can do so by either placing items inside the boxes, contacting the Police Department or dropping items off at the police department.

If you come across a Blessing Box in your community, you can donate by putting food or hygiene items inside the box.