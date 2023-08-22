OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A West union Man was was arrested on Monday on charges he broke into a woman’s house attempted to force himself upon her.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday investigators were called to a home in West Union on Sunday in regards to an incident which occurred on Friday.

A woman living at the home told investigators she woke up Friday morning to find Lance Tyler Bugg, 40, in her home and attempting to have sex with her without her consent.

The victim said Bugg had previously lived with her and the two had previously been in a relationship. She also said Bugg had recently moved out of the house and the locks to the house were changed and Bugg did not have a key.

Investigators said Bugg chose to move out of the house and returned without the consent or knowledge of the woman, and he is accused of breaking in during the nighttime. Bugg has been charged with first degree burglary and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. He was denied bond.