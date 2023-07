SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorhome caught fire along Interstate 26 Friday afternoon.

All lanes of I-26 westbound were closed around 5 p.m. while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Video from the scene showed a large motorhome on fire. The fire had also spread to nearby trees and grass.

There’s no word yet on any injuries in the fire.

All lanes of I-26 reopened by 7 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.