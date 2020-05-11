Western North Carolina Head Start program distributes resources to families in need

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, May 12, the Western Carolina Community Action head start and early head start programs will distribute bags full of resources to their families.

The bags will be available for drive-through pick up for the more than 600 families registered with the programs.

Pick up will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations throughout North Carolina.

Food bags will also be available for pick-up at several childcare partner sites throughout Henderson, Transylvania, Polk and Rutherford counties.

King Creek Children’s Center (20 Fickley Dr., Hendersonville, NC)

Etowah Children’s Center (233 Brickyard Rd., Etowah, NC)

Columbus Children’s Center (2060 Lynn Rd., Columbus, NC)

Hillview Head Start (181 Hillview Ext., Brevard, NC)

Pisgah Forest Children’s Center (133 Osborne Rd., Brevard, NC)

Rosman Children’s Center (163 Main St., Rosman, NC)

For more information, click here.