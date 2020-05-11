Western North Carolina Head Start program distributes resources to families in need

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, May 12, the Western Carolina Community Action head start and early head start programs will distribute bags full of resources to their families.
The bags will be available for drive-through pick up for the more than 600 families registered with the programs.
Pick up will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations throughout North Carolina.
Food bags will also be available for pick-up at several childcare partner sites throughout Henderson, Transylvania, Polk and Rutherford counties.
- King Creek Children’s Center (20 Fickley Dr., Hendersonville, NC)
- Etowah Children’s Center (233 Brickyard Rd., Etowah, NC)
- Columbus Children’s Center (2060 Lynn Rd., Columbus, NC)
- Hillview Head Start (181 Hillview Ext., Brevard, NC)
- Pisgah Forest Children’s Center (133 Osborne Rd., Brevard, NC)
- Rosman Children’s Center (163 Main St., Rosman, NC)
