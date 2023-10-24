SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The only mall in Spartanburg is up for sale nearly three years after filing for bankruptcy.

According to a private listing, the WestGate Mall was put on the market Thursday.

The 431,306 square-foot mall, located at 205 Blackstock Road, was built in 1975 and is now in receivership, according to Dustin Tenney with Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream.

It is the only enclosed mall in Spartanburg anchored by Belk, Dillards, and JCPenny. Other tenants in the mall include American Eagle, Hallmark, The Childrern’s Place, H&M Shoe Dept., and Victoria’s Secret. The mall is already 82% occupied, according to the listing.

The mall sits on 52 acres with frontage and visibility to Interstate 26.

In Nov. 2020, CBL Properties, the owner of WestGate Mall filed for bankruptcy due to the effects of Coronavirus.

A price was not listed on the property listing. It is “subject to offer.”

People 7NEWS spoke with, including business owners, who said they’re worried about it being up for sale.

“I feel like I am a nice restaurant in Titanic,” said Sunny Inam.

Sunny Inam’s store, Diamond Couture, has been in the WestGate Mall for over a decade.

“I just feel bad for my employees, I’m doing everything I can, we are going to have another location, but people are worried and they have every right to be,” he said.

He has another store in the Haywood Mall, in Greenville, and said he is working on another location. At his new location, he said he would bring his employees from Spartanburg to work there.

He said he wants the mall to stay open.

“I want somebody from Spartanburg to come in and buy the mall and then redo the mall, rehab the mall because I think the mall could be very profitable in the right hands,” said Inam.

According to the jewelry store owner, thousands of customers come to his Spartanburg location.

“People do need a place to go to, a lot of people grew up there. So, I think it’s very important for them to keep it as a retail, maybe a combination of retail and apartments,” he said. “A lot of malls up North have done that.”

People who shop at the mall said it needs some updates.

“A lot of stores that have been abandoned, all kinds of stuff. Like, the bathrooms could use an update,” said Breanna Sullivan.

Breanna Sullivan said she always has shopping bags in both hands after each visit to the mall.

“They have a lot of stuff, I love going shopping, I love buying stuff. So, it’s really the only big mall we have around,” she said.

The shopper said Spartanburg needs a mall.

“I do not feel good about that, we need to have a mall. Actually, we need to have a bigger mall, we need more verities and stuff. There’s so many stores that you need to drive far for,” she said. “I would love to see them build a bigger mall, maybe like Haywood, but better than Haywood.”

SVN officials said that Sears and Costco are not a part of the sale.

What the property turns into will depend on who buys it.

7NEWS reached out to CBL properties for comment, but has not yet heard back.