Westminster man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man for criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree Tuesday.

Jerad Milton Grimes, 19, charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree.

The sheriff’s office said the criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree charge stemmed from evidence obtained during the execution of a search warrant in regards to an unrelated investigation.

Based on evidence, deputies charged Grimes with having sexual relations with a minor July 29, 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, one charged of contributing to a delinquency of a minor charge was obtained based upon evidence that Grimes took a minor female to a house party on Miller Farm Road in which alcoholic beverages were consumed on August 4th of this year.

The second contributing to a delinquency of a minor charge was obtained due to Grimes encouraging a female minor to provide false information to law enforcement at Prisma Health – Oconee Memorial Hospital on August 4th.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle early in the morning on August 4th due to a traffic violation. Grimes was the driver of a vehicle that contained a minor female and an adult male passenger who had a gunshot wound to the leg. The deputies followed the vehicle to the hospital to further continue the investigation.

Grimes was released from the Oconee County Detention Center after posting bond.