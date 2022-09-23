WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday on multiple property crime charges.

According to deputies, Tristen Caleb Key, 21, was taken into custody after a series of property crimes that occurred during September.

Key has been charged with three counts of each of second degree burglary, grand larceny, and petit larceny, and one count of malicious injury to property, breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny of a bicycle.

Key is held on a combined $7,125 bond from one count of grand larceny and larceny of a bicycle.

According to deputies, Key will have a bond hearing on the other ten charges.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation, and 7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.