WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence on Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Jimmy Rodriquez Rogers has been charged with the offenses stemming from a domestic violence investigation that began Friday, April 1.

Deputies responded to a residence on Coffee Road Friday in reference to a domestic disturbance. A victim told the deputy that she was assaulted and that Rogers wouldn’t let her have her phone. When she was able to make a call for help outside, the victim said Rogers started grabbing her and telling her to stay in the house.

Deputies said that the victim had asked to go home, but Rogers continued to abuse her. Arrest warrants state the “offense was committed in the presence of, or while being perceived by a minor…”

The deputy gave the victim a ride home and the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the incident which led to the arrest.

Rogers is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center. His bond was denied.