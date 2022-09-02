WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that a Westminster man has been charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a sex offender registry violation.



Deputies responded to a welfare check on a reported kidnapping subject at the Seneca Walmart location. Douglas Alan Singer, 36, a resident of Westminster, picked up a teenager from a neighboring county, according to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators determined that the teenager was not kidnapped and was picked up willingly in a neighboring county by an adult male, identified as Singer. The minor was returned to their family members last night.

Investigators obtained charges against Singer for providing marijuana to the teenager in order to solicit sex and not providing his Facebook account information to the Sheriff’s Office as required under the court-ordered guidelines for being a registered sex offender.

Singer is held on a $15,000 bond.



The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and will not provide any information that could, either directly or indirectly, identify the minor in this case.