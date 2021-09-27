Westminster teen arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen for sexual exploitation of a minor on Sept. 24.

Deputies charged Bradley Jadon Neely, 18, of Westminster, with two counts of criminal exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree and one count of harassment – 2nd degree.

According to the sheriff’s department, an investigation began on Sept 20. when a family member of the victim filed a report.

Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, and according to arrest warrants, it was determined that Neely had distributed material that contained a visual representation of minor engaged in sexual activity.

Neely was booked in the Oconee County Detention Center and was given a $11,000 bond.