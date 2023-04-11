Greenville Parks and Recreation will open the Wetlands at Unity Park next month. A project of revitalization the city calls transformational.

“I’m a resident of France, and a part time resident here (Greenville),” Connie Badia said. “We actually live in the townhomes right next door and have watched this from when it was a warehouse and just nothing to where it is today.”

In September 2022 Greenville City Council unanimously approved over $2 million in private donations to preserve and protect eight acres of Wetlands. Greenville City Mayor Knox White said that number has now grown to nearly $20 million in private money from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners.

“As Greenville grows it is just more important than ever we take advantage of this opportunity and this time of growth to capture more greenspace, capture more wetlands to preserve it for future generations and that is what we are doing at Unity Park.” White said.

The City of Greenville said the restored Wetlands will feature boardwalks and an outdoor classroom for visitors to learn about plants, animals, water quality and more. With the revitalization efforts White said he believes the Wetlands will become one of the most popular features of Unity Park.

“Most people are not aware that there is a vast wetlands area around Unity Park,” White said. “We are just going to treat it really well now, in a professional and environmentally responsible way.”