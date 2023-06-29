GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The second annual Fireworks on the Fourth will be back at Unity Park on Tuesday.

Fireworks on the Fourth will be held in Unity Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9;30 p.m.

While in Unity Park, there will be live music from the Company Band at 6 p.m. and 246 Army Band at 7:30 p.m. As well as food trucks and Pepsi stations in the park.

There will be free and paid parking. Pedestrians are asked to use the Swap Rabbit Trial to get to Unity Park.

You can find free parking at the following places:

Mayberry St. Lot

Commons Lot

Commons Satellite Lot

Meadow Street Lot

Oscar Street Lot

Greenville Water Lot

The following items are prohibited at the park: smoking and vaping, alcohol, roller skates, skateboards, bikes and pets.