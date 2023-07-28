SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is everything you need to know about Back Together Saturday at Panthers Training Camp.
The event will be held at Gibbs Stadium with the gates opening at 9:30 a.m. and practice beginning at 11 a.m.
While there you can watch the Panthers during a live practice, appearance and performances by Sir Purr, Purrcussion and Black & Blue Crew along with the TopCats.
There will also be autograph opportunities and interactive fun and activities.
Click here to order your free ticket.