SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Soon all eyes will be on South Carolina’s primary elections. The state is among the first in the nation for Democrats and first in the south for the GOP and Spartanburg County election officials are expecting a big turnout.

Soon, South Carolina voters will have a big decision to make: who to vote for.

John Baucom, Spartanburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections, said time is of essence. The Democratic primary will be held on February 3, while the Republican primary is on February 24 and voters can only vote in one.

“Because the presidential preference primaries are held on separate dates, I don’t want any voters to be confused and think it’s two separate elections and they can participate in both, so voters need to decide which party’s presidential primary they want to participate in and make sure they are registered in time.”

The deadline to register to vote in Democratic primary has passed, but there is still time to register for the Republican primary.

“The deadline is January 25, so that deadline is fast approaching,” Baucom said

Early voting will start two weeks before each party’s election day.

“We have two satellite early voting locations, one at the Boiling Springs Library and one at the Woodruff Library in addition to the early voting site at this office in conference room 6 so that will help to distribute the early voting turnout across the multiple sites and hopefully reduce lines and weight times,” said Baucom.

Voter turnout for this years elections is expected to be higher than local elections on off years

“Every election is important but the Office of the President is one voters assign utmost importance to. It does really drive turnout compared to elections when the president is not on the ballot,” Baucom said. “We have seen a definite uptick in voter registration in the last couple of months as the presidential preference primaries approach and have been on the news.”

The county said if you plan on voting absentee the deadline to request an application form is 11 days before whatever primary election you are voting in.

The county is also looking for more poll workers to assist in all upcoming elections.