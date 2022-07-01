GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville is gearing up for their first 4th of July fireworks display in two years. This year, the celebration will be held in a new location.

“We are so excited to have fireworks back here in the city of Greenville,” said Beth Brotherton, communications director for the city of Greenville.

On Monday, the city’s 4th of July celebration will be held at Unity Park.

“For those who have enjoyed fireworks on main in the past, you will not be able to see the fireworks if you are on Main Street,” said Brotherton.

Before heading out on the fourth, the city advises you keep in mind several things:

Parking will be limited

There are several parking lots within a mile of the fireworks display with walking access to Unity Park, including an added trolley route for the event.

“There are lots of options for getting here and some of them don’t necessarily include bringing your car all the way to Unity Park,” said Brotherton. “In terms of parking, there are seven free lots and nine paid lots within less than a mile of Unity Park.”

Be advised of road closures.

Leading up to and during the event, Greenville Police said several roads, including a portion of Hudson Street and Mayberry Street will be closed.

(Courtesy: City of Greenville)

“We will have officers on post starting at 2 p.m. and they will be there to monitor the traffic coming in and out of Greenville and making the appropriate road closures as necessary; and also controlling the traffic lights in and around Unity Park, so traffic will flow more smoothly when the event is over with,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police.

While the city encourages residents to enjoy their professional display, at home displays are allowed.

“The goal is to allow people to have the option to come out and enjoy the free fireworks show, rather than having to do it themselves and have to worry about the safety risks and being a nuisance to the other residents in their neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Bragg.

Police said if you are unable to attend, you are allowed to safely set off fireworks on your own on your property past the usual 10:00 p.m. cut-off.

“There’s only two holidays the city has when there is an exception to go past the ten o’clock rule. That’s New Years Eve and the Fourth of July,” said Sgt. Bragg. “So, with Fourth of July coming up we want to make people aware that fireworks are actually allowed to be discharged until 12:30 in the morning.”

However, the city asks that you do not bring sparklers or fireworks to Unity Park if you plan to attend “Fireworks on the Fourth.”

Here are some other notable details about “Fireworks on the Fourth:”

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Unity Park. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.

The event is FREE!

Limited food will be available. The city encourages attendees to bring their own food and drink to Unity Park.

No alcohol is allowed.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

No pets allowed.

Guests are not permitted to bring any form of pyrotechnics or explosive illuminations, including but not limited to sparklers, fireworks, etc.

The city strongly encourages everyone who plans to attend “Fireworks on the Fourth” at Unity Park or near downtown to be extra patient.

We’re told the roads surrounding the area will not immediately reopen following the display.