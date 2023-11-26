GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the time of year when we are switching from the AC to heat. However, how you choose to heat your home could be a fire hazard.

Everyone has an ideal temperature for their thermostat.

“Right now, I am keeping it at 70 you know because the South Carolina weather is crazy. You wake up freezing at about 2 o’clock. You got to take some clothes off, it’s getting hot, you know,” Upstate resident Dakota Webb said.

For Ty Davis, another Upstate resident, the temperature is slightly lower.

“I am keeping it at 68 but I am waking up and I am very cold, so I have been trying to bump it up a little bit, but my roommate has been wanting it to stay cold,” Davis said. “I am still trying to argue with them and heat it up a little bit.”

As it continues to start looking a lot like Christmas, many are getting ready to ditch the cold air for a source of warmth.

“In the morning when I wake up for work or whatever it’s definitely really cold,” Davis said.

Webb added, “You never know with this weather you got to turn it to heat to AC about every day pretty much… I think now is about the time to switch over and go straight to heat.”

Depending on how you heat your home, it could end up in a call to 9-1-1. Deputy Chief for the Greer Fire Department, Joshua Holzheimer, said it’s around this time of year when they see an increase in structure fires.

“Because people try to heat whatever way possible,” Holzheimer said. “Whether it’s kerosene, space heaters, or electric heat they use all those different things to stay warm.”

Without proper use could spark a fire.

“Space heaters not clearing 3 feet around them,” Holzheimer said. “Having your heat checked, making sure everything is working properly and not using extension cords to run space heaters.”

Also, maintenance on your fireplace is important.

“Make sure you have your chimney inspected to make sure it doesn’t have any hotels or cracks in it inside,” he said.

Another bad idea is substituting your oven for a heater.

“Don’t use your oven, it is designed to heat the confined oven. It’s not designed to heat the room, it pulls a lot of power and can be a risk,” Holzheimer said.