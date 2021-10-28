What to know if you’re voting in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, voters all across the Upstate will head to the polls for local elections. When voters in Travelers Rest head to the polls they’ll not just be voting for one person but many.

Four City Council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for grabs this Tuesday.

“We have four council seats available and we have 6 people running for those,” Travelers Rest City Clerk and Treasurer Lori Sandov said.

“The ballot will tell you to vote for four, so you choose four,” Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said.

Travelers Rest chooses their council members to represent the whole area.

“We have at large seats which means all of our council members and our mayor represent all of the city of Travelers Rest,” Sandov said.

And they don’t run on party lines.

“You’re not voting for someone who is Republican, you’re not voting for someone who is Democrat, you’re not voting for someone who is independent,” Sandov said.

Six people in total are running for the council seats, including three current council members.

“The top four vote getters may win the election as long as they get a majority based on a formula used for a multi-seat office,” Belangia said.

That means when people in Travelers Rest head to the poll they’ll choose four of the six names on the ballot for this position.

“And you want to make sure you do that on a single ballot. Don’t think you’re going to vote one and go back in and vote another ballot. You choose the four on a single ballot,” Belangia said.

Current mayor Brandy Amidon is running for reelection unopposed.

You can find your voter information by heading to scvotes.gov.