GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Students are heading back to school and need certain vaccinations before they can attend class.

Nurse practitioner Joseph Larson with Bon Secours AFC Urgent Care said your primary care provider can help make sure you choose the right vaccines for your child’s age and activities.

Students enrolled in grades 5K to 12th in both public and private schools must be up-to-date on Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, polio, MMR which is measles, mumps and rubella, DTap (tetanus, whooping cough), Varicella (chickenpox) and Tdap (whooping cough booster required before 7th grade)

Larson said there are vaccines to consider if your child will be traveling overseas or for study abroad as well.

Common questions parents and caregivers ask include how vaccines work, do they make you sick, how long it takes to build immunity and if there’s not a 100 percent guarantee you’re protected, why get them?

Larson said there is a comprehensive list of vaccinations on the SCDHEC’s website.