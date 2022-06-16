INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Things are heating up outside which means a lot of people are heading to the area lakes to cool off.

Safety is the number one priority no matter what you are doing out on the water.

Swimming is not allowed in most areas of the Upstate lakes because of how busy the water gets with boats out for the summer.

At Lake Cooley, you can rent kayaks and paddle boards for two hours at a time.

To ensure safety, life jackets are required and workers go through the process of making sure each one is secure.

Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation Marketing Manager Kristin Guilfoos said a good tip is to lift up your life jacket to check if it’s secure.

Guilfoos said, “if it goes past your ears, it’s too loose.”

In case something happens and you need help out on the water, each person renting a kayak or paddleboard gets a whistle.

Guilfoos said workers will hear the whistle and send out a motorized boat.