SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular Texas-based burger chain is expanding to the Upstate.
Whataburger announced plans to open 10 locations in South Carolina, including eight in the Upstate.
The locations are all expected to open by late fall 2024.
As part of their expansion plans, the company said they expect to hire up to 1,000 employees in the state, by the end of 2024.
Here are the planned South Carolina locations and when they will open:
- 1466 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, S.C. 29607 – summer 2024
- 308 W Butler Dr, Mauldin, S.C. 29662 – summer 2024
- 1185 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo, S.C. 29063 – late summer 2024
- 1941 E Main St, Spartanburg, S.C. 29307 – fall 2024
- 2900 Main St, Anderson, S.C. 29621 – fall 2024
- Boiling Springs & Double Bridge Rd, Boiling Springs, S.C. – fall 2024
- NWC S Lake Dr & Industrial Dr, Lexington, S.C. – fall 2024
- 1510 WO Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301 – late fall 2024
- 1537 E Main St, Duncan, S.C. 29334 – late fall 2024
- 5648 Calhoun Memorial Pkwy, Easley, S.C. 29640 – late fall 2024