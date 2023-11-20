SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A popular Texas-based burger chain is expanding to the Upstate.

Whataburger announced plans to open 10 locations in South Carolina, including eight in the Upstate.

The locations are all expected to open by late fall 2024.

As part of their expansion plans, the company said they expect to hire up to 1,000 employees in the state, by the end of 2024.

Here are the planned South Carolina locations and when they will open: