ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — For years Anderson County has been looking at ways to improve the economic development.

“We’re expecting a banner year and economic development and a lot of growth, a lot of job opportunities and alot of new things for our citizens to do,” Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

Anderson County’s new year “to-do list” starts with the Historic Courthouse. Leaders said it will cost around $8 million for structural repairs.

“We need a new roof. We need to replace some of the timbers that are holding up the clock tower as well as repoint the bricks on the outside,” said Burns.

Burns said fixing the 125 year old building needs to happen now in hopes it will last another 125 years.

Starting the second week of January, crews will be in the attic by the bell tower.

“We paid off another bond so when we paid it off of that bond, that freed up some space for us to do the $8 million bond without any tax increase necessary,” said Burns.

Across the street from the old courthouse is what the county calls “the new courthouse” which is 32 years old.

In January, crews will begin minor updates like the replacing carpet.

“Both courthouses will get some love, the old courthouse will get the most love and as money becomes available we’ll be doing projects at the new courthouse,” said Burns.

Not only will the courthouses have upgrades, but so will the old Equinox Mill. The mass of rubble will be turned into townhomes and apartments .

“It’s our desire because there’s a housing shortage in Anderson. We want to work with people to put housing available in Anderson County and in all socioeconomic classes,” said Burns.

The county said they’ve also received a grant for “safe streets” for improvements to roads and bridges. This project will tap into another area of federal funding using a penny sales tax.

“County council’s already had two readings on the penny sales tax, which would bring in $49 million a year, we will have the third reading, the first meeting in January. It will be up to voters to decide if they want something to happen,” said Burns.

According to the county, a What-A-Burger will kick off its expansion into the upstate with 10 new restaurants, one coming to Anderson fall 2024.