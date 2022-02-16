What’s next for Greenville Triumph?

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph has played at Legacy Early Collegiate in a temporary stadium for years.

The team’s permanent destination remains up in the air after Greenville County Council’s Finance Committee voted against a new new stadium in Mauldin.

“Unfortunately our proposal was voted down. It was disappointing to us. We respect the council and their decision,” said Doug Erwin, Vice-Chairman for Greenville Triumph. “It was just a voting in favor that would allow us to formally negotiate and for both sides–the team and the county, to work together to create a deal that was going to make sense for the county. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to get to that stage.”

Last month, the discussion was tabled due to some concerns about funding. On Monday, councilman Ennis Fant said they decided not to proceed, because they didn’t have the bonding capacity to fund the $38 million project without raising taxes.

“We know that asking taxpayers to fund a stadium is not something that’s realistic, and we don’t want to do that. That’s why we felt it important to bring money to the table and to look at using something in hospitality tax, that would allow us to have access to a fund that already has money coming in each year,” Erwin said. “We’re adamant about no new taxes for this project and we don’t want to increase tax burden on Greenville County taxpayers.”

Finance committee member Liz Seman voted for moving forward.

“I think for myself, I was definitely disappointed because the request before us, there wasn’t an official dollar amount. There wasn’t an official request to bond or use hospitality tax. The request was, would you allow the county administrator to enter into formal negotiations with the Triumph organization to bring back to council and actual proposal for funding,” Seman said. “It’s unfortunate, because personally, I believe that the project had merit and really could be transformational for the city of Mauldin, but also for the county of Greenville. I just hoped that my colleagues would’ve agreed that it deserved some additional conversation,” Seman said.

Seman said projects like this could be funded by hospitality taxes, and no tax hike is needed.

“Projects like that could be funded through the hospitality tax, which has very specific purposes for tourism and economic development and those funds, a majority of that is paid by from visitors to our community,” Seman said. “So it’s the tax on hotel rooms, and the heads in beds kind of process. So to say there could’ve been a tax increase like a property tax increase or some sort of direct tax on our citizens is just incorrect,” Seman said.

The Triumph organization said it’s now looking at options for the future.

“So for us, we’re going to need to take a step back now and focus on what the next way forward is. We know we have a committed governmental partner in Mauldin. They had already previously voted to approve the project and we’re just going to need to look at what the plan is, but we remain committed to the stadium project, specifically the stadium project at BridgeWay Station,” Erwin said. “We think it’s a great development, a great area, and the support out in the community and out in the county from fans, not even just Triumph fans, but fans of Greenville County in general, the support has been fantastic,” Erwin said.

A Mauldin City representative sent the below statement:

I certainly would have liked for the vote to have gone differently so all parties could sit down and discuss the project, but this is part of the process. My hope is that we can continue working to make the project happen, but I don’t have enough information to tell you what that might look like yet. -Taft Matney, Mauldin City Council member and chair of Economic Planning & Development Committee

“We do think there’s a strong desire for the project. We’re just going to have to find a different path forward to make it a reality,” Erwin said. “BridgeWay is still the focus. It’s just we’re going to need to step back and take a look at how we might be able to make the funding a reality,” he said.

“We believe this site is the winner for many reasons. We’ve had lots of conversations about other sites, but there’s plenty of reasons why we’re committed to the project at BridgeWay, because we think it’s the right move for us, for the city of Mauldin,” Erwin said. “We think it’s the right move for Greenville County too, and hopefully there’s still time to change people’s mind on that.”

“The way the council process works, there’s always an opportunity for people who are on the prevailing side of an issue–in this case, those who voted against, there’s an opportunity for them if they liked to reconsider the item, they certainly could make that motion and the committee would have another opportunity to hear it,” Seman said.

Fant said they may consider a scaled back project in another location.

Erwin said this will likely be the final year at the Legacy Early College Stadium, but said it’s not been finalized. He said it’s not yet known what might happen next year.