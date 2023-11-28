ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – If you missed the premiere airing of “A Biltmore Christmas”, don’t worry there will be six more airings of the movie.

The movie is about a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House.

It stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, and Robert Picardo.

Below are the following dates and time you can rewatch “A Biltmore Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel:

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

If you do not have cable, you can watch “A Biltmore Christmas” on the following streaming services: