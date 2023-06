SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg is gearing up for its annual fireworks display to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

The city’s Red, White, and Boom event will take place Tuesday, July 4, from 6 – 10 p.m. in Barnet Park, 248 E St. John St.

The city is planning to have food on site, as well as fun activities, live music from the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble and a special performance by Steel Toe Stiletto. The event will cap off with a fireworks display.