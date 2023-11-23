(WSPA) – The Friday after Thanksgiving has traditionally marked the start of the Christmas shopping season.

While online deals and special offers start earlier each year, brick-and-mortal retailers will open early on Friday for shoppers looking for a more personal shopping experience.

Here is when many popular retailers will open their doors on Friday:

Gaffney Outlet Marketplace: 6 a.m.

Westgate Mall: 7 a.m.

Haywood Mall 6 a.m.

Target: 6 a.m.

Walmart 6 a.m.

Home Depot 6 a.m.

Lowes 6 a.m.

Best Buy 6 a.m.

Kohl’s 5 a.m.

TJ Maxx 7 a.m.