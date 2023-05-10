Boy has into pool after going down water slide during summer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Grabs those bathing suits, towels and sunscreen because all three water parks in the Upstate are set to open Memorial Day Weekend.

Discovery Island, Otter Creek and 7th Inning Splash will open on May 27. All parks will open at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m.

Discovery Island is located at 417 Baldwin Road in Simpsonville.

Tickets are $14 for people who are 48″ or taller. Those who are two and under will get in for free.

Otter Creek is located at 101 Darby Road in Greenville.

Tickets are $13 for people who are 42″ or taller. Those who are two and under will get in for free.

7th Inning Splash is located at 1500 Piedmont Highway in Piedmont.

Tickets are $7.75 for those who are 48″ or taller. Those who are two and under will get in for free.