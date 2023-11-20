SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Restaurants and churches will be providing a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need this holiday.

The meals will be offered on Thanksgiving Day at the following locations:

Greenville County

Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar located at 213 Trade Street in Greer will provide a free meal on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m. If you are interested, you are asked to call the restaurant at (864) 334-5703

Mt. Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested, contact the church office by noon on Wednesday.

Spartanburg County