SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) A traveling replica of Washington, D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Wall the Heals, is coming to the Upstate.

The Wall honors more than 58,000 veterans who were killed in Vietnam. On Tuesday it will be escorted through Spartanburg by dozens of support vehicles and will be set up at the Downtown Airport.

It will continue from East Main Street onto St. John Street then cross over West Main Street and continue along John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

More than 350 vehicles are expected to escort the Wall on US-29 from Gaffney between 2:30-3:00 p.m.

There will be several observation points along the way before the procession turns left onto Kensington Drive and ends on Air Flow Drive on the old runway side of the airport.

Spartanburg Police said drivers should expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

In a previous interview with 7NEWS, veterans said they hope the public comes out to line the streets in honor of the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“It’s an opportunity to, one, learn about a time in our country that many people know little about. But also to talk to veterans and their family members and to thank them,” said Cynthia Long, veteran and volunteer.

Courtesy: Spartanburg County Department of Veterans’ Affairs

According to the Spartanburg County Department of Veterans Affairs, 27 Vietnam veterans from South Carolina are still unaccounted for.

Several programs are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday to honor the Americans named on The Wall.

Organizers said they are still looking for volunteers while it’s in the Upstate. Those who are 18 and older would help build the Wall Wednesday morning or assist with taking it down Sunday.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

Here is a full list of events scheduled to take place while the Wall is in Spartanburg County:

Tuesday, November 7

Escort of the Wall- Honor Motorcycle Ride The procession will begin at Palmetto Patriots Veteran Home in Gaffney Meet/briefing at 1:00 p.m. Kickstands up and departure will begin at 2:00 p.m. Estimated time of arrival at Spartanburg Downtown Airport is 3:00 p.m.



Wednesday, November 8

Set-up of the Wall begins at 8:30 a.m. (rain or shine)

Wreath laying ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. Vietnam veterans will be at the Wall That Heals. There will also be an in-memory program at the plaque

Volunteer training will begin at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 9

Education tours will be held all day. Organizers said you must sign up in advance for the tours.

A teacher tour will be held at 4:00 p.m. Organizers said it’s open to all educators.

Friday, November 10- U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

USMC wreath laying will begin at 7:30 a.m. Education tours will also be held all day. Organizers said you must be signed up in advance for the tours.

A Boy Scout educational tour will be held at 5:00 p.m.

In-Memory, a candlelight vigil, will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade will take place at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 11

Reading of the Names, Hometown Heroes, will happen at 9:00 a.m. The following are the number of veterans from the Upstate that will be honored: Greenville – 77 Spartanburg – 56 Laurens – 23 Cherokee – 18 Union – 12

Closing remarks are scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Disassembly of the Wall begins at 2:00 p.m.



*Taps will be played every evening at 5:30 p.m.