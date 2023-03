Whole Foods Market is expected to open in Greenville County Square.

The $1 billion redevelopment will provide a vibrant and business-friendly environment for the region’s five million annual visitors to shop, dine, live and explore.

Wholes Foods Market was announced as the first tenant in the redevelopment.It will be housed in a standalone building.

The store is expected to be open later this year.