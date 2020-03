TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Health officials are investigating a case of pertussis at Brevard Academy in Transylvania County.

The Transylvania County Health Department was notified Sunday of a pertussis, also known at whooping cough, case involving a student at the school.

The health department said they have been working with the school to make sure all parents are aware of the situation.

Any students who experience persistent coughing or who are having “coughing fits” should see a doctor.