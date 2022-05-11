SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The national average for a gallon of gas is now well over four dollars. AAA does not predict a decrease anytime soon.

With the summer travel season upon us, you may find yourself behind the wheel more often commuting from point A to point B. Experts said it may take a hit on your bank account, as prices at the pump are en route to record highs.

“Oh, it’s high. It’s very high,” said Spartanburg County driver Brad Hoague, while filling up his tank.

“Right now, North Carolina is one penny away of tying the record of highest reported state-wide average,” said Tiffany Wright, Director of Public Affairs, AAA Carolinas. “South Carolina is two cents away of tying the highest average ever recorded in March of 2008.”

On Wednesday, AAA reported a national average price jump of nearly $0.20 in one week. Experts said drivers across the US are paying an average of $4.40 per gallon of regular gas, compared to $2.99 this time last year.

National Average

Date Price per gallon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 $4.40 One year ago $2.99

South Carolina Average

Date Price per gallon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 $4.11 One year ago $2.74

North Carolina Average

Date Price per gallon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 $4.19 One year ago $2.79

Georgia Average

Date Price per gallon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 $3.93 One year ago $2.87

Hoague told 7 NEWS that it’s challenging to keep track of the lowest prices when they are constantly changing overnight.

“I thought it was getting better, but I don’t know if it’s because of the war or what,” said Hoague.

According to AAA Carolinas, many factors contribute to the price jump, including increased demand for gas and rising oil prices caused with the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The really big factor in this is what’s happening overseas,” said Wright. “What’s happening in Russia and Ukraine and the uncertainty with the oil market because they don’t know exactly what is going to happen in other countries; not using Russian products, Russian oil. So, the market is reacting to that. You have a tightening supply globally. When you have that, then the market reacts and they raise prices.”

Experts also said they have seen a rise in prices due to economic concerns. Specifically, caused by shutdowns in China due to COVID-19.

“That’s why we have seen volatility because these two issues are on two opposite sides of the spectrum. One day China shuts down and oil prices plummet; the next day China reopens and the EU is going to sanction Russia and prices skyrocket,” said Patrick DeHann, Gas Buddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis. “Usually gas prices are peak at some point in early May. Obviously this year is a little bit different. We are still kind of coming out of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine situation is not something that’s normal.”

Gas experts said they don’t expect to see prices level off anytime soon.

“I don’t see any meaningful relief anytime soon,” said DeHann. “We may get a little bit of relief here and there, but overall I expect prices to be in the upper 3’s, low 4’s for much of coming summer driving season.”

Hope is what many people are left holding onto.

“We are all in this together. We have weathered the storm before when it comes to high gas prices and we will do so again,” said Wright.