GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The new exhibit is called Facing the Inferno Wildfire. The photography of Kari Greer.

Special projects and media relations coordinator Meg Hunt said Greer is a wildland firefighter and she specializes in fire photography.

The exhibit showcases her pictures of flames and plumes of smoke as well as planes dumping fire retardant to try to put out the smoke

There are lots of bright colors and images of a day in the life of wildfire firefighters.

The pictures you will see in the exhibit include images from all across the United States, mostly out west, including Boise National Forest, and a fire in 2013, and they move through parts of Washington state through 2015.

There is also a section of the exhibit on the Pinnacle Mountain fire of 2015 that crept into the Greenville Watershed.

Visit 540 Buncombe Street during the following operating hours:

Tuesday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday: Ask about Private Group Visits