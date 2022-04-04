MAGGIE VALLEY, NC (WSPA) – Evacuations were ordered Monday for some homes in Haywood County due to a wildfire near Maggie Valley.

According to Haywood County Emergency Management, a 20-acre wildfire broke out on Sheepback Mountain. Officials said the fire is zero percent contained.

Some homes have been evacuated but officials could not confirm how many.

A reunification center and shelter has been set up at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Maggie Valley.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.