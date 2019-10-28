Will Lewis trial: Lawyer files appeal, says indictment & statute ‘overly broad’

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The lawyer for former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis says he has filed an appeal of the Lewis’ conviction.

Lewis was convicted of misconduct of a public officer by a jury on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Lewis to one year in prison the next day.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order removing Lewis from his post as Greenville County Sheriff the same day.

Lewis’ lawyer, Rauch Wise, confirmed that the appeal was mailed Friday.

Wise said that he will argue that the indictment and statute are “overly broad.”

There’s no word yet on when the appeal will be heard.