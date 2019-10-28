Will Lewis trial: Lawyer files appeal, says indictment & statute ‘overly broad’

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The lawyer for former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis says he has filed an appeal of the Lewis’ conviction.

Lewis was convicted of misconduct of a public officer by a jury on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Lewis to one year in prison the next day.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order removing Lewis from his post as Greenville County Sheriff the same day.

Lewis’ lawyer, Rauch Wise, confirmed that the appeal was mailed Friday.

Wise said that he will argue that the indictment and statute are “overly broad.”

There’s no word yet on when the appeal will be heard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories