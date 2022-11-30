WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA)- The city of Williamston has appointed a new police chief.

Captain Kevin Marsee, has been announced as the next police chief of Williamston.

Marsee has a 38-year-long background in law enforcement, including training, drug investigations, and crime analysis.

Before Marsee came to Williamston, he was a former special operations commander and drug enforcement investigator for over 21 years with the Anderson City Police Department.

Mayor Rockey Burgess made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Chief Marsee is a dedicated public servant and relationship-builder, committed to building and enhancing trust with the diverse community that we serve. His extensive law enforcement background, his dedication to the profession, and his desire to make a positive difference in our community make him uniquely qualified to lead the fine men and women of the Williamston Police Department. I am thankful that Chief Marsee has accepted the position as our Chief of Police,” said Mayor Rockey Burgess.

The city of Williamston said that Chief Marsee is set to take over on November 29.