WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The chief of the Williamston Police Department resigned Tuesday.

Williamston Police said Tony Taylor resigned to “seek better opportunities.” Taylor had been chief of police since January 2013.

Williamston Mayor Rockey Burgess wished Taylor the best in the future in a statement posted by the police department.

“His service to the town will be missed and the town is better because he has made a positive difference. Thank you Chief Taylor for your many years of faithful and dedicated service to our town,” Burgess continued in a statement.

Captain Kevin Marsee will serve as interim chief until a new chief is hired.