Williamston Police officer injured during crash on Anderson Dr.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Police Department said an officer was injured during a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive.

According to the police department, a car was stopped waiting to turn left onto Walton Drive and a Williamston police vehicle was stopped behind it.

A pickup truck hit the officer’s car in the rear knocking it into the car in front.

The officer and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.