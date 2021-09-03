Williamston Police officer injured during crash on Anderson Dr.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Police Department said an officer was injured during a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive.

According to the police department, a car was stopped waiting to turn left onto Walton Drive and a Williamston police vehicle was stopped behind it.

A pickup truck hit the officer’s car in the rear knocking it into the car in front.

The officer and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store