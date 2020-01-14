Winning $25K a year for life ticket sold in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – If you bought a lottery ticket in Boiling Springs Monday, check your ticket!

Someone purchased the winning Lucky for Life ticket from the S&J Mart on Asheville Highway, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers for Lucky for Life were 7, 6, 30, 32, 39 and the Lucky Ball was 17. The ticket was sold on Monday, January 14.

The winner will have to decided between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000, according to the release.

The winner should sign the back of their ticket and put it in a safe place until they are able to claim their prize. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028, according to the release.